TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main focus will be on storm chances to begin the week with dry conditions for the second half of the week and highs above average to begin September. There is uncertainty in the 8 day forecast which means checking the forecast daily for updates will be very important. The uncertainty to begin the week is our storm chances. There is fairly high confidence that the bulk of the storms will move through tonight leaving today and tomorrow mainly dry however storms may develop late this afternoon and lingering storms Tuesday morning are possible. The question tonight is how widespread will the storms be. It is not a guarantee all of northeast KS will receive rain.