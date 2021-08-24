ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 formally announce alliance between conferences
It’s official: the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 have formed an alliance between the three conferences. There are a lot of moving parts in the world of college athletics as Oklahoma and Texas shook things up with their announced move to the SEC in 2025. Although this ACC-Big Ten-Pac-12 alliance had been discussed over the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s (August 24) announcement, the commissioners from each conference joined on a press conference to comment on the decision.www.streakingthelawn.com
