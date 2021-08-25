Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saunders County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saunders by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saunders The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until midnight CDT. * At 1133 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wahoo, or 27 miles north of Lincoln, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mead, Weston, Ithaca, Wahoo, and Colon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NE
City
Wahoo, NE
County
Saunders County, NE
City
Weston, NE
City
Mead, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Mead Weston Ithaca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Sanders urges support for Newsom in new California recall ad

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) cut an ad for California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ahead of the Sept. 14 recall vote that will decide his future in public office. “At this unprecedented moment in American history, when we’re trying to address the crisis of climate change, guarantee health care for all and pass real immigration reform, the last thing we need is to have some right-wing Republican governor in California,” Sanders says in the 30-second ad spot.
TrafficCNN

Hurricane Ida may push gas prices even higher

New York (CNN Business) — Hurricane Ida's direct hit on the nation's oil and gasoline industry could send gas prices higher, exacerbating inflation that's already hurting American consumers. But how much prices will increase, and for how long, will depend on the extent of the damage. The storm hit Louisiana...
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy