Anderson County, KS

Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Nemaha; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values from around 105 to around 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory#Wabaunsee Heat Advisory
