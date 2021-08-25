Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

In Conversation with Arthur Lerman

By Brittany Mattie
srqmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublished in the July magazine, In Conversation with Non Profit Leaders features a roundtable discussion among representatives from local non profit organizations. Below is an excerpt from the conversation in which Arthur Lerman of JFCS of the Suncoast shares insight on the importance of adapting for the future. HOW CAN...

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfcs#Covid#Srq Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Courageous Conversations

Join Culture Coach Nikki Lerner for a Courageous Conversations presentation on Saturday, September 18, from 10:00 am-Noon at Salem United Methodist Church. Nikki Lerner is a culture coach, speaker, podcast host, artist, and author helping individuals and organizations move from monocultural to multicultural. With over 20+ years as a practitioner and leader in the area of multicultural work and life, her passion is to equip others with the inspiration and information needed to move one step closer towards healthy diversity. Nikki is a gifted leader, speaker, and musical artist who works with businesses and non-profits to help create multicultural environments moving people toward unity and understanding.
Manatee County, FLsrqmagazine.com

Sky Family YMCA "“ Grand Reopening Youth Development Center

Impact100 SRQ today announces the Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the Grand Reopening of the Youth Development Center. The Sky Family YMCA was a 2020 grant recipient of Impact100 SRQ. They received a grant of $114,000 to fulfill their initiative and have completed their project in less than one year. “Impact100...
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Arthur Saginian | A Different Set of Answers

In his column (July 11) the Rev. David Hegg, senior pastor at Grace Baptist Church, asks us to “honestly read and study the biblical story with someone who actually approaches it fairly, with literary integrity and intellectual honesty,” and to not “just write it off on the basis of what its opponents have opined.” Well, Rev. Hegg, I can honestly say that I have done precisely that, and I have come up with “some answers” that differ significantly from your own.
Public HealthSafety Harbor Connect

Vaccination Conversation

I was sinking into the security of being unmasked in the supermarket, restaurants, and well-ventilated clothing stores. Fully vaccinated, I felt safe with this new level of freedom; another step forward into normalcy. Then came the halting words: Delta variant, breakthrough infection. Here we go again: one step forward, two steps back. We’ve passed the year-and-a-half mark with this accursed virus, but we’re still being jostled back and forth between hope and uncertainty; between renewed control over our lives and being pawns of fate.
Sarasota County, FLsrqmagazine.com

Local Organizations Sponsor Free Community Vaccine Clinics August 28 & 29

As Sarasota County deals with its worst COVID-19 outbreak to date, several local organizations will be sponsoring vaccine clinics next weekend in conjunction with the Sarasota County Department of Health. The clinics will be held on August 28 and 29. The vaccine will be provided for free, and Publix and Walmart gift certificates will be given to those who get vaccinated, while supplies last.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Tucson, AZtucson.com

God has a plan for you

Awhile back I had an emotional crisis. Two events brought it on: attending a memorial service for a brother-in-law, and having a birthday. At the memorial I was shocked how my nieces and nephews had become adults. It dawned on me that I was now one of the “old” people. My birthday confirmed it. I felt washed up.
Sarasota County, FLsrqmagazine.com

Public Opinion Seen On Children's Faces

It seemed a risky move a week ago when the Sarasota County School Board voted in favor of a no opt-out mask policy. The district became the first in a Republican-majority county (grant it one with a majority Democrat School Board) to defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning mask mandates in public schools.
Religiontheodysseyonline.com

Bible Verses About Protection

It doesn't make any difference if we're under God's protection, however that doesn't mean it stops the storms. It is surrounding us. It does anyway give enormous strength and protection to each fight that we face in our lives. Storms are not generally unsurprising and never have full rule, since He advises us that solidly in His midst that: You are ensured by a Mighty God. You may feel wind or hear it however His covering and protection, you don't need to confront it single-handedly.
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Understanding the protective emotions of God

God made us in His image, and with that He is very protective of His children. I know if someone is mistreating my children, my feathers get ruffled. I have to start praying that God will help me control those emotions, so they don’t get out of hand. I love...
Charitiessrqmagazine.com

PNC Awards Grant to the Child Protection Center

The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) has received a $10,000 grant from the PNC Foundation. This funding will provide essential support to the nonprofit as it faces the increased demand for child abuse services brought by the pandemic. “The pandemic has created a greater demand for all of CPC's programs and services,” said Doug Staley, CPC’s Executive Director. “Specifically, the severity of child abuse has increased and CPC's Therapy Program has over 60 children, who have been physically or sexually abused, on a waiting list for services. This in itself is an epidemic”
CollegesHilltop

President Wayne A. Frederick Welcome Letter

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of our country in March 2020, we have witnessed immense suffering, particularly in the Black community. In many ways, the world we now inhabit is poorer and more impoverished after such devastation. But in other ways, it is even stronger than it was before this crisis. While we should always remember the tremendous loss that took place, we must also recognize that the pandemic was not a lost year, but a generative one – for Howard, for America and for our entire global civilization.
Museumslocalsyr.com

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit is returning to the Everson Museum of Art. ARISE promotes the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the community, and their annual exhibit has helped do just that for years. “Part of our philosophy is that people with disabilities are completely included in...
Bossier Parish, LAbossierpress.com

Arthur Ray Teague Extension

Construction will soon begin on an extension of the Arthur Ray Teague multi-use trail, a project that will take the trail from its current terminus at the Red River Wildlife Refuge south to Parkway High School. Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus told parish police jury members that David Jones, the...
EducationPosted by
FITSNews

FITS Forum: Teaching The Entire Fabric Of Our Nation’s History

By DR. FRANK MORGAN || There continues to be heated debate in our country and across South Carolina about Critical Race Theory (CRT) and how the issue of race is addressed in public K-12 schools and postsecondary institutions. The discourse has focused mostly on what should not be taught. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been near enough attention paid to what needs to be taught about our country’s history.
Paso Robles, CAkprl.com

Critical Race Theory 8.09.2021

Tomorrow evening, the Paso Robles school district will revisit a resolution which would ban the teaching of critical race theory in the school district. School board president Chris Arend wrote the resolution. During the last school board meeting, trustee Nate Williams said critical race theory is not being taught in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy