PNC Awards Grant to the Child Protection Center

By Brittany Mattie
srqmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) has received a $10,000 grant from the PNC Foundation. This funding will provide essential support to the nonprofit as it faces the increased demand for child abuse services brought by the pandemic. “The pandemic has created a greater demand for all of CPC's programs and services,” said Doug Staley, CPC’s Executive Director. “Specifically, the severity of child abuse has increased and CPC's Therapy Program has over 60 children, who have been physically or sexually abused, on a waiting list for services. This in itself is an epidemic”

