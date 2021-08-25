Consumer Advocate: Watch out for selfie scams

Identity theft is identified as the most common form of fraud reported for the past several years. According to the statistics, someone’s identity is stolen every two seconds. Does this worry me? Not really! It was a reality that shook me when I began exploring and researching fraud and scams and while identity theft is still a real threat, there is clear reality: virtually everyone is already a victim of identity theft. Your personal information has been compromised, not once but multiple times. Do you have accounts or have shopped at Walmart, Apple, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Microsoft, Bank of America, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, Amazon, or virtually all national merchants, your information has been compromised in data breaches. The same is true for your information held by the Bureau of the Census, IRS, Anthem Blue Cross, Google, Yahoo, and Facebook.