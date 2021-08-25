Tom R. McDougal, Jr., Named New CEO of Manatee Memorial Hospital
Manatee Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom R. McDougal, Jr., D.Sc., MSHA, MBA, FACHE, to Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Manatee Memorial Hospital, effective August 23, 2021. Prior to joining Manatee Memorial Hospital, Tom served as the Market CEO at Merit Health Biloxi, a regional system of providers and facilities with more than 300 physicians, outpatient clinics, and outpatient imaging centers serving the coastal region of Mississippi. In this role, Tom completed a new affiliation with another regional health system, improved employee satisfaction scores, reduced.www.srqmagazine.com
