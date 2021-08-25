House passes bill to strengthen Voting Rights Act in face of new restrictions in GOP-led states

Washington, D.C. — Today, the House passed H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 (VRAA), which restores the monumental Voting Rights Act (VRA) to its full strength and protects voters against vicious and discriminatory anti-voting rules. In particular, the VRAA rectifies the U.S. Supreme Court’s disastrous 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision, which gutted key VRA provisions that required jurisdictions with histories of voter discrimination to obtain federal approval for voting-related changes. By eliminating federal oversight of discriminatory voting policies, Shelby County ushered in an era of egregious voter suppression targeting Black and Indigenous people as well as other people of color. The VRAA further remedies Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, in which the Supreme Court severely curtailed voters’ ability to successfully challenge discriminatory voting laws.
