Winterville Watermelon Festival Returns For 36th Year

Sponsored - Enjoy a Slice of the Good Life at the Winterville Watermelon Festival. The 36th annual Watermelon Festival kicks off this week for three days of family fun and entertainment. This annual event is well known throughout eastern North Carolina for their great musical acts, and this year will be no exception. For three consecutive evenings, beginning at 6pm, the festival will feature free concerts nightly. Just bring your chair or your blanket and settle in for an evening of your favorite tunes. Whether your musical taste leans towards R&B, dance, oldies or country, there will be a variety of musical styles with something for everyone.