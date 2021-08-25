Cancel
Suntuity Expands its Dealer Network to 30 Territories Across the U.S. Giving It One of the Largest Solar Network Footprints in the Country

Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLMDEL, N.J. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Suntuity Solar, the residential solar division of the Suntuity Group of companies, announces the expansion of its Dealer Network Program, making it one the largest solar dealer networks in the United States. States added to the Suntuity Dealer network now include: CA, MN, MO, TX, GA, OH, CT. With an expanded dealer footprint spanning over 30 territories, Suntuity is actively seeking to engage with solar sales and installation companies interested in creating an additional profit center to join this expanded network. The revolutionary opportunity will not only increase revenue, but also help businesses maximize their value to their customer base.

Piedmont, SDdrgnews.com

GenPro Energy Solutions Recognized as ﻿Top U.S. Solar Installation Company

A South Dakota company has made the Top Solar Contractors list in the U.S. by Solar Power World. GenPro Energy Solutions, headquartered in Piedmont, SD, ranked in the top 26 in the country for total solar plus storage installed, up from their spot at 93 in 2020. The company reached the milestone despite several challenges in 2020, including worker shortages and supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the top ranking, GenPro Energy Solutions, the only South Dakota company to make this list, ranked 195 overall with over 5000 Kilowatts of solar energy installed in 2020. GenPro has ranked in the top companies for eight of the eleven lists compiled by Solar Power World with over 29,000 Kilowatts installed since the company’s founding in 2003.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Solar + storage provider unveils new financing structure for C&I, community solar projects

Solar PV module manufacturer and energy storage provider Q Cells has unveiled a new financing structure to boost value in C&I and community solar projects. The company announced an investment into a solar + storage portfolio developed by Amped Solutions through its new ‘Grid Equity’ financing structure. Under the framework, Q Cells will provide capital investment in exchange for the rights to future grid services revenue expected to be generated by the portfolio in California.
Energy Industrynddist.com

Timken Expects its Major Solar Energy Revenue Growth to Continue

NORTH CANTON, OH —The Timken Company, anindustrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has helped power growth for solar energy customers over the last three years. Timken entered the solar energy market with the acquisition of Cone Drive in 2018. Under Timken, Cone Drive has continued to build momentum with the world's leading solar energy original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and, as a result, has tripled its solar revenue in the past three years1, outpacing underlying market growth by a significant margin. In 2020, the company generated more than $100 million in solar energy revenue. As demand for solar energy continues to increase, Timken expects double-digit revenue growth in the sector over the next three to five years.
The Motley Fool

These 3 Solar Energy Stocks Now Have the Wind at Their Backs

Investors can rely on one experienced capital allocator. A significant drop in costs for home solar could be a big driver for further adoption. Accelerating solar deployment should help this maker of fully integrated solar systems. It's no surprise that analysts expect solar energy generating capacity to continue growing. In...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Think Tank Urges Substantial U.S. Space Solar Power Investment

The Progressive Policy Institute (PPI), a Washington think tank, has joined with the National Space Society (NSS) in calling on U.S. policymakers to pursue a joint NASA and Department of Energy (DOE)-led space solar power generation (SSP) capability. They characterize SSP as a clean energy national... Subscription Required. Think Tank...
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

How a long-term view of LCOE can maximize the value of solar projects

Cynthia Wang brings her own unique career experience to her role managing the supply chain for SB Energy’s pipeline of U.S. solar projects. SB Energy, which is part of the SoftBank Group, entered the U.S. market in 2019 when it acquired 1.7 gigawatts of existing projects, subsequently expanding its portfolio to over three gigawatts. As vice president of supply chain, Wang’s duties are expansive and include everything from sourcing equipment and EPCs for solar projects, to performing the due diligence necessary to ensure viable economics for each proposal.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

India Hits 100 Gigawatts Of Renewable Energy Capacity

Just ahead of its 75th independence day, India achieved a major milestone in its power sector — 100 gigawatts of installed renewable energy. On the 12th of August, India’s minister for power and renewable energy, RK Singh, announced on Twitter that the country had achieved the milestone of 100 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity. As of the 31st of July, India’s renewable energy capacity stood at just under 99 gigawatts. 50 gigawatts of projects are under construction and another 27 gigawatts have been tendered, the government said in a press release.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Giant Energy Storage Project Hoovers Up Excess Wind & Solar

What was that again about wind and solar power being unreliable? Some energy pundits are still tossing that old ball around, but meanwhile savvy investors are plowing billions into new energy storage facilities that spit out clean kilowatts on demand. Like they say, money talks, and in a fitting twist the latest example comes from the Golden State, California.
CBS News

Solar energy farms aim to help urban areas

Rooftop solar panels are a common sight in American suburbs, helping the solar industry grow exponentially over the last couple of decades. A new energy model could bring the same solar energy to renters and small businesses who lack the resources and access to this form of clean energy. CBS News Michelle Miller has more.
Worldthefastmode.com

Arc Solutions Expands its Network Footprint in Bahrain with Global Zone

Arc Solutions has expanded its network to Bahrain in the digital business platform Global Zone, following its vision to provide seamless access to growing connectivity and commercial hubs across the Middle East. Arc’s presence in Global Zone gives its local and global customers flexible and scalable colocation, connectivity and interconnection...
Energy IndustryInhabitat.com

mySUN combines human energy and solar for a renewable solution

Solving the climate crisis requires smart energy solutions that will reduce the need for fossil fuels and create sustainable options. This is exactly what WZMH Architects is focused on. It wants to design buildings with reduced energy consumption that are fueled by renewable energy. But buildings that run on renewable energy need a renewable energy source to draw from. How about a combination of human energy, the sun and a great idea?
Energy Industrymitechnews.com

Three Solar Projects To Add 104 Megawatt-Hours To Consumers Energy Grid

SAN DIEGO—Officials at Borrego Solar Systems Inc., a developer of large-scale renewable energy projects, announced that AES Corp. (NYSE: AES), an Arlington, Va.-based energy generation and distribution company, had selected Borrego to build three utility-scale solar projects in Michigan. The agreement represents Borrego’s first foray into the growing Michigan clean...
Energy Industrywri.org

6 Ways Large Energy Buyers  Can Transform the US Electrical Grid 

The latest science shows that preventing the worst effects of climate change will require shifting to 100% carbon-free energy sources well before mid-century. President Biden set a goal of reaching 100% clean electricity by 2035 in the United States, and the new budget reconciliation package includes a Clean Electricity Payment Program, tax incentives and other power sector policies designed to help achieve that. Large energy buyers like companies and cities — who use more than half of the electricity generated in the United States — will be critical for the needed transition.
Industrypv-magazine.com

US customs enforcement is jeopardizing 2.1 GW of solar projects

Around 2.1 GW of solar projects representing a total investment of about $2.2 billion on a payroll of 3,000 construction workers is at risk as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforces action to stop the flow of goods that may have been produced using forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region.

