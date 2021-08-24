Fort Wayne Police Department investigating Aug. 18 shooting on Hoagland Avenue
The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Hoagland Avenue on Aug. 18 at approximately 8:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting investigation. As officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, they observed a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital where he was listed with non-life-threatening injuries.
