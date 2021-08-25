How Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Introduce Miles Morales
The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home finally made its debut this week, and fans are still reeling from all of the ways it could potentially impact the Spider-Man mythos on the big screen. The trailer finally confirmed that the film will be dipping into the multiverse, with the return of villains from both the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movies and the Andrew Garfield-led Spider-Man movies. While we still have yet to get official confirmation as to whether or not Maguire and Garfield will appear in the film, fans are already excited about the ramifications of their universes being revisited. In the process, one theory has begun to come to light — could No Way Home help usher in the debut of Miles Morales' Spider-Man?comicbook.com
