Urshela Expects to Join Yankees Thursday; Kluber Takes Another Step in Rehab

By Matt Kardos
pinstripedprospects.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Yankees held on to win their 11th ballgame in a row on Tuesday night, they may be close to bolstering their already torrid roster in the not too distant future. In what has seemingly become the hot-bed for major league rehabs in the month of August, Somerset played host to two more big leaguers on Tuesday night in pitcher Corey Kluber and infielder Gio Urshela. Coincidentally enough, they took the field against the Akron RubberDucks, an affiliate that both players had played for when they were members of the Cleveland Indians organization.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Moskos
Person
Cy Young
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Gio Urshela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehabs#Join Yankees#Rubberducks#A#Il#Patriots
