Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

God works in mysterious ways

By CHARLES A. BIERBACH
huntingdondailynews.com
 8 days ago

For those who believe God is omnipotent, it is worth noting that power allows God to transmit direction in the way we live and perceive our lives. God provides us with messages, and sometimes they come in ways that are mysterious. For example: our planet has been inflicted with the...

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herman Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mysterious Ways#The White House#Lysol#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Beaumont, TXKFDM-TV

Harvest for Lost Souls helps God's Way Church in recovery from storms

BEAUMONT — Members of Harvest for Lost Souls Church in Beaumont volunteered their time as part of their mission to help others in the community. That mission brought them to God's Way Church in Beaumont to help with recovery from devastating storms in recent years. They're working on the congregation...
Public HealthOne Green Planet

The Pandemic is Changing Our Dreams

According to CNN, the pandemic could be contributing to your bad dreams. Harvard Medical School psychologist Deirdre Barrett has been accumulating people’s dreams since the beginning of the pandemic. Barrett has found that many dreams focus on death, with some dreams even portraying the virus as an “invasive predator,” like an insect.
ReligionPoint Pleasant Register

God is at work in your life

God’s Word, the Bible, is what God has to say to us about our condition, our need for Him, His desire and readiness to rescue us, and how we can have access to that rescue. In Ezekiel 36:26, God says, “I will give you a new heart and a new spirit I will put within you. And I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh.”
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

We're all changing, but is the way God wants us to?

The whole theme of the Bible is pretty simple. God is calling his people to himself, to change and grow into the people he wishes for them to become, and the people respond, “no thanks, we know where we are going.” Consider our first response when change is suggested. “What will it cost me, in money, or time, or effort, or what I’d have to give up?”
ReligionPastors.com

How God Uses Your Work to Help You Grow

Pastor, your work matters. God is using you to help people find him. He’s using you to meet the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs of the people in your community. But those aren’t the only reasons your work matters. Your work also matters because of how God is using...
Religionhuntingdondailynews.com

The Mountains Are Calling: A column by Jeff McNelis

It seems there was this preacher who was out for a bike ride one day when he came across a little boy trying to sell a lawn mower. “How much for the mower?” asked the preacher. “I don’t know, I just want enough money to get myself a bicycle,” said...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Proper Ways to Get an Answer from God

When we pray about something, we hope to receive an answer from God. However, since we cannot hear Him speak audibly, we could miss it if we are not attentive. Therefore, if we want to get an answer from the Lord, we have to make sure that we are ready to receive the response we hope for.
Morgan County, INMartinsville Reporter-Times

What better way to serve God than advocate for children

As Christians, we seek God’s plan and purpose for our lives. Until we are functioning in that purpose, we feel something is missing in our hearts — a deep sense of anxiety, loneliness and sometimes a feeling of being lost and undone. We were created in the image of God...
Foresthill, CAforesthillmessenger.com

Working Your Way to Heaven

James 2:19 says, “So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.” This passage is the one in Scripture that is most used to justify works righteousness. Faith without works is dead! You can’t have faith without works. The question we have to face is this, “Is that what James meant when he wrote this under the guidance of the Holy Spirit?” The answer is no! You don’t have to have works to increase or even obtain faith. When you have faith, good works follow, and the key here is that the works do not matter in the mind of the faithful for the works are a subset of being a good and faithful servant. Works follow faith not faith from works and when James wrote this, he had no intention of giving the readers of his epistle the idea that you can’t have one without the other.
Tyrone, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Letter to the editor

I would like to extend a big “thank you“ and “great job!” to all who lent their hands, hearts, and resources to help during and after the gas explosion and fire at the apartment building where I lived on the second floor. I am so glad for all those who acted so quickly to help my neighbors escape the fire. I am so thankful to all the firefighters and other first responders who worked so hard and so long to put out the fire and protect others from its devastation. I am so grateful for those who evacuated residents and others from the area to protect them from harm. I thank Tyrone Borough Police for all their intervention, including the investigation into the incident. Since I was visiting family elsewhere, and not present when this tragedy occurred, I don’t know who all may have been involved in rescue and mitigation efforts, but I thank you all!
San Angelo, TXwearebreakingnews.com

Anti-mask Leader Sick With COVID, Uses Contraindicated Medicine And Dies

Caleb Wallace, the anti-mask leader who led protests against the use of masks and confinement measures in the United States, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28, after being hospitalized for almost a month. © (Caleb Wallace) Caleb Wallace passed away at age 30, refused a COVID-19 test after beginning...
EnvironmentMother Jones

The Perils of Magical Environmental Thinking

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by Undark and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There has been much coverage in recent media of citizens who fail to...
ScienceMIT Technology Review

Eight ways scientists are unwrapping the mysteries of the human brain

There is no greater scientific mystery than the brain. It’s made mostly of water; much of the rest is largely fat. Yet this roughly three-pound blob of material produces our thoughts, memories, and emotions. It governs how we interact with the world, and it runs our body. Increasingly, scientists are beginning to unravel the complexities of how it works and understand how the 86 billion neurons in the human brain form the connections that produce ideas and feelings, as well as the ability to communicate and react. Here’s our whistle-stop tour of some of the most cutting-edge research—and why it’s important.
Career Development & AdviceWOUB

Bev & Tom Discuss Ways to be Happier at Work

< < Back to as-afghan-women-see-shrinking-public-spaces-one-activist-reveals-how-the-world-can-help. This show is the first of two in which Tom Hodson steps in as host and interviews Beverly Jones about her new book, Find Your Happy at Work. The conversation focuses on how many of us sometimes feel stuck in a rut, burned out or just plain tired of our job. It includes tips from Bev’s book, about how to quickly find more joy and meaning in your work. Bev says that work and play have a lot in common, and Tom asks how he can make his tasks feel more like play. They discuss strategies for becoming more engaged, including finding learning opportunities and dealing with boredom.
Career Development & AdviceMedscape News

Lost the Passion for Your Work? Ways to Get It Back

Follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Do you have a career question that you would like to see addressed in a future column? Send it to LKane@medscape.net. (Please note that we may not be able to post all questions, and we cannot answer questions individually.) If you feel...
Homelesshuntingdondailynews.com

Reboot recovery helps veterans, families

“A suicide attempt happens every 22 seconds in the United States. A life is lost to suicide every 11 minutes. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death among ages 18-39. Trauma is the root cause of suicide. Addiction, poverty, sexual abuse, divorce, homelessness, incarceration, and suicide are all directly correlated with trauma exposure. If trauma is a personal intersection with the brokenness of the world, then recovery is the personal intersection with the redemptive heart of God. ReBoot Recovery is helping people overcome trauma so they can embrace a brighter future,” according to ReBootRecovery.com.
Naples, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Area physician dies of COVID-19

NAPLES — Dr. Clinton Potter, founder of Advanced Individualized Medicine of Naples, has died from complications due to COVID-19. Potter, who, according to a statement from the medical practice, “focused on wellness, prevention and alternative therapies that best met the health needs of his patients,” died Aug. 19. He was 61.

Comments / 0

Community Policy