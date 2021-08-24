God works in mysterious ways

James 2:19 says, “So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.” This passage is the one in Scripture that is most used to justify works righteousness. Faith without works is dead! You can’t have faith without works. The question we have to face is this, “Is that what James meant when he wrote this under the guidance of the Holy Spirit?” The answer is no! You don’t have to have works to increase or even obtain faith. When you have faith, good works follow, and the key here is that the works do not matter in the mind of the faithful for the works are a subset of being a good and faithful servant. Works follow faith not faith from works and when James wrote this, he had no intention of giving the readers of his epistle the idea that you can’t have one without the other.