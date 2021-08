The emergence of Japanese animation can apparently be traced back to the early twentieth century, with ‘Katsudō Shashin’ supposedly being the earliest piece of work of the art form. Although short films from the era like ‘Namakura Gatana’ still survive to this day, it was only in the 1960s that the revolutionary work of Osamu Tezuka truly gave it the push it needed to garner global attention. In the following decades, countless movies and series of different genres have been made that have left an indelible mark on the viewers and the entertainment industry at large.