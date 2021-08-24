COVID-19 updates for Tuesday, Aug. 24

There was another big day for new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia and the West Piedmont Health District. The Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Wednesday added 2,764 new cases, marking the highest number since Feb. 13. And the WPHD added 55 to that total. There were no hospitalizations or deaths in the district. The 7-day average of new cases statewide now has moved to 2,247, and the rate per 100,000 population is 26.4. There were 100 hospitalizations statewide this morning. For a change, the new cases in the health district were spread across all localities. Martinsville, with 11 cases, had one of its worst days in months. Franklin County had 18 of the new cases, and Henry County had 14. Patrick County added 12. The 7-day average of new cases rose again after a 1-day decline, to 44, and the 7-day average per 100K was at 31.7.