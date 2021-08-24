Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19 updates for Tuesday, Aug. 24

By Larissa Donovan
bemidjinow.com
 8 days ago

The FDA’s full approval was granted to the Pfizer vaccine, as Minnesota’s vaccine incentive program ends. With the full approval, schools and workplaces may be able to require vaccines. Gov. Walz’s $100 Visa Gift Card for anyone who received a shot from July 30 through Aug. 22 resulted in 80,000...

