Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 way-too-early bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season

Endless debates are waged over the best backcourts in the NBA, perhaps because it’s a simple argument to make. A basketball novice could add up the points and assists of each team’s starting guards, and deem the team with the most total points the best. Of course, it’s not that simple, but it is more straight-forward than arguing the best frontcourt in the NBA. Frontcourt players are asked to do more, particularly on the defensive end, and their value is more difficult to quantify. In the modern NBA, with positions being blurred, power forwards playing point guard and centers shooting threes, it’s a complex question to ask. But let’s ask it anyway: which team has the best frontcourt (small foward, power foward, center and reserves) in the league?