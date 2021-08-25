Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario, CA

Voting drop box vandalized in Ontario — officials say ballots likely not targeted

By Caitlin Antonios
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mail ballot drop box was vandalized last week at 1627 E. Holt Blvd. in Ontario, election officials announced Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters is encouraging voters who deposited a ballot at that location before Thursday, Aug. 19 to confirm the Registrar of Voters received their ballot. One undamaged mail ballot was recovered from the ballot drop box after the vandalism was discovered.

www.dailybulletin.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
San Bernardino County, CA
Elections
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Ontario, CA
Ontario, CA
Government
Ontario, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Ontario, CA
Elections
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Early Voting#Ballots#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Sanders urges support for Newsom in new California recall ad

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) cut an ad for California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ahead of the Sept. 14 recall vote that will decide his future in public office. “At this unprecedented moment in American history, when we’re trying to address the crisis of climate change, guarantee health care for all and pass real immigration reform, the last thing we need is to have some right-wing Republican governor in California,” Sanders says in the 30-second ad spot.
TrafficCNN

Hurricane Ida may push gas prices even higher

New York (CNN Business) — Hurricane Ida's direct hit on the nation's oil and gasoline industry could send gas prices higher, exacerbating inflation that's already hurting American consumers. But how much prices will increase, and for how long, will depend on the extent of the damage. The storm hit Louisiana...
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 3

Community Policy