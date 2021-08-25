Voting drop box vandalized in Ontario — officials say ballots likely not targeted
A mail ballot drop box was vandalized last week at 1627 E. Holt Blvd. in Ontario, election officials announced Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters is encouraging voters who deposited a ballot at that location before Thursday, Aug. 19 to confirm the Registrar of Voters received their ballot. One undamaged mail ballot was recovered from the ballot drop box after the vandalism was discovered.www.dailybulletin.com
