Incorporate aspects into district’s curricula

At a recent meeting of the Mount Union Area School Board, a parent “asked if the district is teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) or has any plans to teach about Critical Race Theory or the 1619 Project in Mount Union schools.” This parent “expressed her objection to CRT and the 1619 Project in the school environment. Superintendent Dr. Amy Smith said neither is a part of the district’s curriculum and is not presently under consideration. Board president Dolly Ranck said she, personally, would not support including CRT as part of the MUASD curriculum.”