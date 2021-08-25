Cancel
Lifestyle

Horoscopes: Aug. 25

Post-Star
 5 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As you take an aspect of your life and push it a little further and then a little more, you’ll find out that the boundaries aren’t nearly where you thought they were. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Many carrots are not orange. Many radishes are not red....

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Michael Chiklis was born in Lowell, Mass., on this day in 1963. This birthday star won a 2002 Emmy for his role as Vic Mackey on “The Shield.” He also played Nathaniel Barnes on “Gotham” and Dell Toledo on “American Horror Story,” and he starred as Tony Scali on “The Commish.” Chiklis’ film work includes roles in “Hubie Halloween,” “When the Game Stands Tall” and “Fantastic Four.”
You lie about whether or not you’re fine. You pretend everything is okay even when you’re dying inside. You lie about why you can’t make it to parties and work functions. You make up excuses so you can stay home alone. Gemini. You lie about your past. You don’t want...
ARIES (March 21-April 19). It will be up to you to cast a certain role. Avoid the comfortable trap of merely filling the slot with someone you know. Choose the one with the right accomplishments to earn the position. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An adoring supporter will pay more attention...
Our resident tarot expert Kerry Ward breaks down what’s in the cards for you this week.ou don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
As summer nears its end and Virgo season comes to a close, the energy in the air is definitely encouraging change in your life. Virgo is a mutable earth sign all about productivity and details, which has likely prompted you to roll up your sleeves and get to work. But when the seasons change, your priorities can, too. As Libra season nears, things will begin to shift to a much more socially oriented time. September 6, 2021 will be the best day this month for every zodiac sign, because it will prepare you for the active social calendar that’s coming your way before the sun moves into Libra.
Aries – On the professional front, impressing people who matter with your swift decision-making abilities is possible. It’s a great opportunity to put your creative thinking to work to earn some additional cash. On the academic front, something good is likely to happen. Following the advice of family elders will assist in sustaining home peace. It’s past time to inject some love and intimacy into your romantic connection. As long as you stay active, your health will remain healthy. Those wishing to sell their home are likely to find a willing buyer. You’ll be able to make a name for yourself in the social world.
Astrologically speaking, August is going to be a very intense month. This means that we will have breakthroughs, shake-ups, breakups and breakdowns. If we embrace the changes at hand, we’ll each be able to transform into the person we are meant to be with ease. These are the key astrological...
If your sign is one of the ones below, we apologize in advance and if you're trying to date one of the signs below, we not only also apologize in advance but we wish you luck. The thing is, the first step to building a loving foundation is awareness. Understanding one another allows us to respect each other, to react accordingly, and to give in to the right needs. Just remember no one is born with commitment issues nor is cursed with them forever.
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Helpful criticism should never devolve into a battle of the wills. Try a different approach. Demonstrating an improvement is always better than demanding it. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Tight finances force you to ask for help. This won't sit well with your...
When it comes to astrology, it’s not just the sun that shapes your world. The moon is also incredibly influential, which is why you’ll want to pay particular attention to August 2021’s blue moon. But first, a primer on this lunar phenomenon. There are two types of blue moons: the second full moon in one month, or the third of fourth full moons in a season. Basically, it’s an extra cycle of the full moon that doesn’t usually happen (and no, it’s not actually blue). On August 22, 2021, we will see a seasonal blue moon.
Get ready, because you’re in for a week filled with astrological ups and downs. You might feel the burn immediately, because on Aug. 2, the sun in Leo will oppose Saturn — planet of limitations and restriction — which could definitely put a damper on things. Right now, the sun wants everyone to party all through the night, but Saturn is more like the cranky neighbor who keeps asking you to turn the music down. This stand-off between both planets could leave you feeling strained, as though everything is harder than it needs to be. But don’t worry, your August 2, 2021 weekly horoscope is just getting interesting.
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning August 13, 2021. According to Leo author Guy de Maupassant, “We are in the habit of using our eyes only with the memory of what people before us have thought about the things we are looking at.” That’s too bad. It causes us to miss a lot of life’s richness. In fact, said de Maupassant, “There is an element of the unexplored in everything. The smallest thing contains a little of what is unknown.” Your assignment in the next two weeks, Leo, is to take his thoughts to heart. In every experience, engage “with enough attention to find an aspect of it that no one has ever seen or spoken of.” You are in a phase when you could discover and enjoy record-breaking levels of novelty.
Today’s Birthday (08/29/21). You’re lucky with health and work this year. Grow stronger with steady practices. Business picks up this summer, perhaps inspiring a shift in autumn studies or travels. Winter invites family gatherings at home, before springtime tempts the open road. Get your heart pumping to thrive. To get...
The universe doesn’t revolve around you. Putting yourself first is fine, but you should care about more than yourself. You shouldn’t always choose the selfish decision. It’s good to be a kid at heart — but you need to take responsibility, too. You’re not actually a child anymore. You need to take care of yourself. You can’t rely on someone else to do it for you.
ARIES: March 21 – April 19: Aries mythologist Joseph Campbell advised us to love our fate. He said we should tell ourselves, "Whatever my fate is, this is what I need." Even if an event seems inconvenient or disruptive, we treat it as an opportunity, as an interesting challenge. "If you bring love to that moment, not discouragement," Campbell said, "you will find the strength." Campbell concludes that any detour or disarray you can learn from "is an improvement in your character, your stature, and your life. What a privilege!" Few signs of the zodiac are inclined to enthusiastically adopt such an approach, but you Aries folks are most likely to do so. Now is an especially favorable time to use it.
Some zodiac signs were gifted with an ability to see beyond the exterior of those around them and directly into the core of their souls. They have such an intuitive nature that it provides them with a psychic ability to read others really well. They're able to pick up on even subtle changes of demeanor and body language. Find out if you're on of them.
It’s only Leo season for one more week, and there’s no better way to celebrate the maximalist sign than by gifting yourself some new makeup. In celebration of the beloved Zodiac, ColourPop is dropping 12 Astrology Quads, one four-pan eyeshadow palette for each of the Zodiac signs. Each quad captures the spirit of its corresponding sign. And since you’re probably more than familiar with your sun, rising, and moon signs, you might as well opt for all three and literally paint your eyes in your entire birth chart. The astrological collection is dropping on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. PST on ColourPop’s website, so pull up your Co-Star app and memorize your placements quickly.
Though summer may be coming to an end, don’t expect life to slow down too much. Virgo season tends to prompt a lot of productivity for each sign, as everyone scrambles to get their lives together after a lively, active, and possibly strenuous three months. With all of that exhausting energy in the rearview, it’s time to reevaluate your priorities and make some adjustments if necessary. Since Virgo is a mutable earth sign, it shouldn’t be too challenging. Your September 2021 monthly horoscope actually promises a productive and efficient end to a busy summer.
Aries – Aries, you are not a superman. You can’t heal or fix anything on your own. Examine the savior complex and see where it originates. For the time being, letting things go may be the best option. Furthermore, the cards encourage you to seek out the help and support of your friends, family, and coworkers. Your circle of trust will assist you in doing far more than you had planned.

