Think more ... continued

Using the basic facts we have learned, recorded in last week’s newspaper, it is evident that vaccination is essential locally as well as worldwide. The development of mRNA vaccines is impressive; however, even conventional vaccines such as Johnson and Johnson as well as Novavax have proved to be very effective. Should we be suspicious of these vaccines? Of course not! President Trump’s administration spent over $19 billion (that’s 19,000 million) getting this vaccine out for use as fast as possible. When regulators dragged their feet, President Trump threatened to fire someone if they didn’t get their job done. President Trump was seriously ill with COVID-19, recovered, and then was vaccinated himself along with his wife in January. (The evidence indicates that having had COVID-19 didn’t guarantee his immunity, but the vaccine along with the infection may give him lifetime immunity.)