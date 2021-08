It is hard to imagine a way out of widespread communal transmission of COVID-19 apart from a more full vision of community. At this point, we know much better how to mitigate risk of COVID than we did before, but we more than ever are allowing our desire to be individualistically comfortable taint our ability to demonstrate care for those around us. People pick “sides” on things like masking in schools, but we talk more about individual “choice” than we do about the fact that there really are not sides when everyone has the same goal of keeping children safe and healthy.