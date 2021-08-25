LGBTQA+ hardships and how campus is preparing to address them
College campus is where many LGBTQA+ students, staff and faculty can be out of the closet without worrying about facing backlash. However, with many higher education institutions shifting to remote working and learning during COVID-19, students in the queer and trans community have had to endure over a year of living in environments where they don’t feel safe to be themselves or may have had to live in isolation.msutoday.msu.edu
