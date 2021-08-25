Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Two more Paralympic athletes test positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo village

By Paul MacInnes in Tokyo
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8GLG_0bc2xgju00
The Paralympics flag Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile/Getty Images

Two more athletes have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Paralympic village, with officials awaiting information to confirm if a cluster of infection has broken out, after a first case had been discovered on Tuesday.

The news comes as ParalympicsGB announced a member of their coaching staff, part of the wheelchair tennis team, has been confirmed as having the virus and is now in isolation.

Related: First athlete tests positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo’s Paralympic village

Daily results published by the Tokyo Paralympics organising committee found that 16 positive cases had been recorded amongst the extensive testing programme. Five of those individuals were in the village, where athletes, coaching and support staff are supposed to be within a Covid-secure bubble.

The rest of the positive results were found amongst contractors and Games personnel, while one member of the media tested positive.

Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said the results would now be referred to specialists.

“It seems that those with the positive cases come from different sports and different countries,” he told Inside the Games. “Whether or not there is a cluster should come from the advice from the specialists.

“We will continue to listen to the advice and try to provide accurate information to the media.”

ParalympicsGB said that a staff member had tested positive for the virus before arriving at the village after testing negative upon arrival in Japan and at a training camp.

The GB chef de mission, Penny Briscoe, said “we fully respect and continue to adhere” to the Tokyo 2020 Covid protocols. British officials are now tracing the individual’s recent contacts, but believe the seven-strong wheelchair tennis team have not been close contacts of the infected individual.

ParalympicsGB also confirmed that a member of the table tennis team, David Wetherill, has been deselected for breaching his team’s code of conduct. The organising body said they would be providing no further information while an arbitration process was conducted.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Tokyo#Covid 19#Sportsfile#The Tokyo Paralympics#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsThe Guardian

Afghanistan duo arrive in Tokyo for Paralympics after Kabul evacuation

Afghanistan athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli will take part in the Tokyo Paralympics after being safely evacuated from Kabul. The pair looked set to miss the event following the Taliban’s return to power in their native country but arrived in the Japanese capital on Saturday via a week-long stay in Paris.
WorldThe Guardian

Morning mail: Sydney ICU nurses under strain, Kabul ‘safe zone’ plan, Paralympics gold

Good morning. Overworked Sydney intensive care nurses are increasing sedative doses to their maximum allowed dose for some patients, in order to manage their workload due to an increased strain on hospitals from the Delta outbreak. Guardian Australia does not suggest the nurses have administered sedatives their patients were not already prescribed by a doctor. On Sunday, as NSW reported 1,218 new infections on the worst day yet of the pandemic, there were 813 Covid patients in hospitals across NSW, 256 more than the previous week. There are now 126 people in intensive care, with 54 on ventilators.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
U.S. Politicsclick orlando

Harris' spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

WASHINGTON – Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, is taking his first solo trip abroad and will lead a delegation to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo later this month. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday. Emhoff will lead a small delegation of himself and one other...
Public HealthGrand Island Independent

Japan's PM thanks people for safe Olympics during pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's prime minister thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic. He noted the Games were delayed by a year and held under tight restrictions, but "I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as the host nation,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, thanking the people for their understanding and cooperation.
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Delta variant is ravaging the world but it's pushing Southeast Asia to breaking point

Countries across Asia are grappling with their worst coronavirus outbreaks of the pandemic, spurred by low vaccine rates and the highly-contagious Delta variant. While nations such as China, Japan and South Korea are seeing growing outbreaks, the sharp edge of the Delta wave is being keenly felt in Southeast Asia, with countries seeing rapid rises in case numbers and deaths.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia's second virus wave has peaked, says health minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s devastating second coronavirus wave, which saw the Southeast Asian country become the epicentre of Asia’s COVID-19 outbreak, has peaked, its health minister said Monday. Driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, Indonesia has over the past month been faced with an exponential surge in coronavirus cases...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Japan reports record number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Japan reported its highest-ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases as experts warned the country's healthcare system could soon be overwhelmed by patients in major hubs like Tokyo. Japan's daily caseload on Wednesday was 15,813, including 4,200 new patients in the capital. Other COVID-19 hotspots include Osaka,...
WorldMedicalXpress

Covid cases top 200 million worldwide as China vows massive vaccine boost

The number of COVID-19 infections recorded worldwide passed 200 million on Thursday, an AFP count showed, as China pledged to provide two billion vaccine doses this year to combat surging infections caused by the Delta variant. The more infectious strain is driving a resurgence in the pandemic, especially in the...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Japan silent on variant, report says

Japanese health officials deliberately omitted any mentions of the emerging lambda variant of covid-19 in official communications to the press during the Tokyo Olympics, according to a new report. A woman from Peru who landed at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on July 20, three days before the Olympics kicked off, tested...
Public HealthCNBC

Japan government starts to 'name and shame' quarantine rule-breakers

Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with coronavirus border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas. Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with coronavirus border control measures, releasing the...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Spain travel rules: Which Covid tests do I need to visit?

There was a collective sigh of relief on 4 August, after it transpired that Spain would remain on the amber list for travel in the government’s latest traffic light reshuffle. Fears had been stoked that the country might join France in the special “amber plus” category, necessitating returning travellers to...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Thailand and Vietnam extend COVID measures

Still in the grips of COVID-19 surges mainly fueled by the Delta (B1617.2) variant, Thailand and Vietnam extended lockdowns and other measures for the worst-hit parts of the countries. In other global developments, an outbreak in Australia's Queensland state flared again, and the greater Sydney area continues to report high...

Comments / 0

Community Policy