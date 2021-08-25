Cancel
Hingham School Committee to mandate masks this school year

 5 days ago

Aug. 25—Hingham schools will require students to wear face masks as they head back to school this fall, the School Committee unanimously voted Monday night. This decision comes after multiple School Committee and subcommittee policy meetings were held to discuss potential mask policies, including a public meeting that attracted over 230 participants and heard from parents and healthcare professionals for an hour and a half last week.

