Currently Coveting: All Things Cozy
It feels a little strange to be pulling this post together in the middle of a heatwave, but as I was leaving the house early this morning before sunrise I couldn’t help but feel just the tiniest nip in the air. I’m only working a couple of days a week right now, and the more limited work hours have allowed me to truly soak in all that summer has to offer. For the first time in my life I’m not quite ready to see it go. But these picks, which are all inspired by the cozy vibes to come, are certainly pleading their case.www.jacquelynclark.com
Comments / 0