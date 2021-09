As wearers of flame-retardant space armor and clown paint, the members of controversial campy rock band KISS may be many things, but anti-vaxxers they are not. Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer were forced to postpone a gig last week when it was revealed that Stanley, 69, contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 — just four days into the latest leg of their massive farewell tour, which launched in 2019. According to an Instagram post, everyone on the tour from band to crew are fully vaccinated, going as far as to have a “COVID safety protocol officer” on staff full time.