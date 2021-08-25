Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Obituary: Charlie Watts, the bedrock of The Rolling Stones, dead at 80

By Sam Richards
riffmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch has been said about the magic that was Charlie Watts’ drumming—his combination of a rock and roller’s rhythm and power with deftness and swing of a jazz musician. Fact is, Watts’ drumming was the bedrock of most of the Rolling Stones’ music, and was a defining element of much of it. While the images of Mick Jagger’s devilish preening and Keith Richards’ hard-driving lifestyle and signature chunky guitar riffs may define that band for most casual observers, Watts’ drumming provided the signature sound of many of the band’s best songs.

riffmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
John Bonham
Person
Ronnie Wood
Person
John Paul Jones
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Keith Moon
Person
Bill Wyman
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Neil Peart
Person
Brian Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Bedrock#The Rolling Stones#Steel Wheels#Altamont#Jagger Richards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicRolling Stone

No One Impressed Charlie Watts, Not Even the Stones

There will never be a world without Charlie Watts, because his backbeat changed how the world sounds. The Rolling Stones’ legendary drummer got away with nothing but boss moves, for just about 60 years. For me, the Charlie mystique is all there in his five-second drum intro from “Let It Bleed.” It’s one of the Stones’ best tunes, yet it’s nothing but the band listening to Charlie play. Mick just tries to keep up with him, while the guitars try to keep up with Mick, but Charlie is the guy everybody else is working hard to impress. He made the Stones great by conceding nothing to them.
MusicPosted by
Daily Mail

'We'll dearly miss you, Charlie': Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards pay tribute to Rolling Stones bandmate Watts after his death aged 80 - and post a picture of his drum kit with a 'closed' sign on it

Charlie Watts' Rolling Stones bandmates paid poignant tributes to the late rocker after he died aged 80. The death of the London-born drummer was announced on Tuesday - with a statement saying he had 'passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family'. Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards...
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80, weeks after revealing emergency operation

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at age 80, just weeks after pulling out of the legendary band’s U.S. tour following an emergency operation. Watts, whose virtuoso stylings ranged from jazz to hard-driving rock and roll, “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” his publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Charlie Watts and wife of 57 years pose in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
AceShowbiz

The Rolling Stones Wish Drummer Charlie Watts Speedy Recovery as 'Show Must Go on'

Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and Keith Richards want their original drummer and bandmate to be fully recovered from his recent surgery before joining them on the road again. AceShowbiz - Charlie Watts insisted "the show must go on" after pulling out of The Rolling Stones' U.S. tour. The 80-year-old drummer...
MusicParsons Sun

Charlie Watts: The show must go on

Charlie Watts insisted "the show must go on" after pulling out of the Rolling Stones' US tour. The 80-year-old drummer is "unlikely to be available" to join his bandmates on the US leg of their 'No Filter' tour later this year after recently undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure, and though they can't wait to have him back with them, they want to wait for him to be "fully recovered".
arcamax.com

Charlie Watts to sit out Rolling Stones' US tour after undergoing operation

Charlie Watts has pulled out of the Rolling Stones' upcoming US tour after undergoing surgery. The 80-year-old drummer's operation was "completely successful" but he's "accepted" that it will take him "a while" to get back on his feet, and so he has made the decision to stand down from the 'Satisfaction' rockers' 13-date 'No Filter' shows.
Amsterdam, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

When Charlie Watts Dressed Up to Punch Mick Jagger in the Face

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts wasn't typically known for his ego. But on one occasion, the typically introverted drummer let it clearly be known how he felt. In 1984, singer Mick Jagger, returning from a night out in Amsterdam with guitarist Keith Richards, decided to phone Watts around five in the morning. "I said, Don't call him, not at this hour," Richards remembered in his 2010 memoir, Life. "But he did and said, 'Where's my drummer?'"
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Charlie Watts death: Rolling Stones release video tribute to late drummer

The Rolling Stones have released a video tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts, who died this week at the age of 80.Watts’ death was announced on Tuesday (24 August), just weeks after he revealed he would miss a number of US tour dates as he recovered from an unspecified medical procedure.The drummer’s bandmates – Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood – all released individual statements in the wake of Watts’ death, but have now released a video montage to honour the musician.The two-minute clip, shared on social media on Friday (27 August), featured a montage of Watts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy