Obituary: Charlie Watts, the bedrock of The Rolling Stones, dead at 80
Much has been said about the magic that was Charlie Watts’ drumming—his combination of a rock and roller’s rhythm and power with deftness and swing of a jazz musician. Fact is, Watts’ drumming was the bedrock of most of the Rolling Stones’ music, and was a defining element of much of it. While the images of Mick Jagger’s devilish preening and Keith Richards’ hard-driving lifestyle and signature chunky guitar riffs may define that band for most casual observers, Watts’ drumming provided the signature sound of many of the band’s best songs.riffmagazine.com
