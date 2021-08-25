Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Review: Highly binge-worthy 'Clickbait' has momentum to spare

By Adam Graham, The Detroit News
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 25—"Clickbait" is more than it appears to be. What it appears to be is a show with a gimmick. A posting on the internet shows a bloodied man (Adrian Grenier) reluctantly holding up signs. The first says he abuses women. The second says he's killed a woman. According to the site, when it gets 5 million hits, the man will be executed.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kazan
Person
Adrian Grenier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clickbait#The Detroit News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix’s New Abduction Thriller Is Its Most-Watched Show Right Now

The new Netflix original series Clickbait has gone viral. The miniseries jumped straight to the number 1 series spot on Netflix within the first few days after its release, and it shows no signs of slowing down. So far, reviews for the show have been mixed, but many fans seem to love it.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Clickbait’

In need of a something mindless to watch and not picky about logic and gaping plot holes? Try Netflix’s twisty new thriller, Clickbait, from co-creators Tony Ayres and Christian White. The immensely watchable Zoe Kazan stars as Pia Brewer, a brash, combative and often inebriated nurse, whose seemingly perfect brother, Nick Brewer (a miscast Adrian Grenier), disappears. He resurfaces, badly beaten, in a viral video in which he is forced to hold up a sign that reads “I abuse women. At five million views, I die.” Sophie, Nick’s wife (Betty Gabriel), Nick’s children, the police and the public try to figure out who would do this and, most importantly, why. They soon discover that Nick has been hiding a multitude of dark and disturbing secrets. Each episode of Clickbait is told from the perspective of a different (sometimes baffling) character, which keeps the audience engaged throughout the eight-episode series. While no doubt flawed, Clickbait is well-acted and well-paced, which is enough to make it a quick and satisfying bingewatch.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Netflix’s “Clickbait” Series

Netflix has released the full trailer for its eight-episode limited thriller series “Clickbait” which hits the service August 25th. Adrian Grenier plays father and husband Nick Brewer who mysteriously disappears and is seen in a video online, badly beaten and holding a card that says “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.”
Behind Viral VideosGamespot

Netflix's Social Media Thriller Clickbait Gets Fast-Moving First Trailer

The first trailer for Clickbait has been released. The new 8-episode Netflix thriller stars Entourage's Adrian Grenier and it releases on August 25. Grenier plays Nick Brewer, an apparently normal husband and dad who suddenly disappears. Soon after, Nick resurfaces online, in a disturbing video in which he has been beaten, holding a sign that reads, "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die." A hunt for Nick ensues, but as more videos appear, his family starts to suspect that Nick might not be everything he seemed to be. This fast-paced trailer suggests a glossy thriller that combines elements of Search Party, Gone Girl, and the Saw movies--check it below:
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Hit & Run’: TV Review

If the new Netflix drama Hit & Run were a Disneyland ride, it would be the Mad Tea Party. It offers a lot of narrative spinning and whiplash, and some viewers will be happy to be dizzied by it. For a while, I was completely engaged by the show’s aggressive spinning. But after the fifth or sixth major twist, and at least as many events that seemed like they could have been the climax, I took a deep breath and pondered: “What could possibly be left in the tank for the rest of this nine-episode season?” The answer? Frustratingly little. Whatever momentum...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrian Grenier and Zoe Kazan in Netflix’s ‘Clickbait’: TV Review

If nothing else, give credit to Clickbait for a perfectly apt title. Like the genre of internet article it’s named after, the Netflix miniseries tries to lure in audiences with the promise of juicy reveals and hot-button controversy — only to deliver, in the end, a shallow story about not much at all. Creators Tony Ayres and Christian White do begin with an interesting premise. Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), a seemingly kind and decent family man, disappears one morning on his way to work. Hours later, a mysterious video clip surfaces in which Nick admits, apparently under duress, to abusing women...
Behind Viral Videosimdb.com

‘Clickbait’ Makes Basic Points About the Internet Forcefully: TV Review

In a premise that seems borrowed from “Black Mirror,” Adrian Grenier’s Nick Brewer appears in a startling web video near the start of Netflix’s “Clickbait,” holding a sign indicating that once his taped confession of abuse gets 5 million views, he will die. The clip, of course, goes viral. And unsure where he is, his family must figure out how a man they only knew as devoted and sweet found himself confessing to a secret life.
TV SeriesDecider

Will There Be a ‘Clickbait’ Season 2 on Netflix?

The new Adrian Grenier/Zoe Kazan/Betty Gabriel show Clickbait premiered on Netflix today, introducing viewers to a bleak crime with a profoundly messed up series of twists. The show imagines a harrowing scenario where a seemingly ordinary man, Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), is kidnapped and filmed holding cue cards detailing unfathomable sins. Whomever is shooting the video promises that Nick will die — as in be literally murdered — when the video hits 5 million views. Naturally, Clickbait asserts, it goes viral.
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

Adrian Grenier: 'Clickbait' is thriller with social commentary

NEW YORK, Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Adrian Grenier says his new mystery miniseries, Clickbait, intrigued him because it conveys how technology can be used both as a tool and a weapon. "Not only does it have all the classic twists and turns of a good thriller, but it has that layer of social commentary," the actor told UPI in a recent video conference call.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Gone For Good’ On Netflix, A Harlan Coben Adaptation About A Man Looking For His Missing Girfriend

Harlan Coben TV Shows on Netflix (And The Books That Inspired Them) Harlan Coben‘s novels have been good source material for Netflix, mainly because the novels are sturdy and universal enough to move their locales from Coben’s usual New Jersey setting to different places around the world. In Gone For Good, based on Coben’s 2002 novel of the same name, the story takes place in Nice, France, along the French Riviera. But the mystery more or less remains the same as in the book. Read on for more.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘He’s All That’ Review: Soulless Netflix Clickbait Lacks All the Charm of the ’90s Original

The charming if cheesy 1999 rom-com “She’s All That,” starring Freddie Prinze Jr. as a hot jock and Rachael Leigh Cook as the introverted art nerd he tries to transform into a glittering prom queen, turns 23 next year. Feel old yet? If you’re old enough for that Miramax production directed by Robert Iscove to mean anything, you’re probably too old for Netflix’s gender-flipped new sequel, “He’s All That,” to mean anything at all. Unless you enjoy the feeling of your soul being destroyed by another piece of Netflix clickbait, this is one to skip.
MoviesTVOvermind

The 10 Best Halloween Movies On Netflix Right Now

In less than a few weeks, we will be in September, and you know that means the spooky season is around the corner! A considerable part of Halloween is getting the good movies that will scare you straight. With over a million scary films to choose from, it can be an uphill battle deciding what to watch. But not anymore! Here are the 10 of the best Halloween films on Netflix you can check out.
Shoppingpopculturetimes.com

Top 8 Binge-Worthy Movies/Series Coming on Amazon Prime in November 2021

How many of you love Winters? The onset of Winters marked by the auspicious Thanksgiving Day should be made worthy. Amazon Prime Video is all set to turn your boring November into an Amazing November. So go ahead and light the chimney, turn on your Amazon Prime, wrap around a cosy blanket and enjoy your Winter Nights along with Amazon Prime.
TV SeriesThe Independent

Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9

Gossip Girl gets an HBO reboot, Back to Life is back with a second season, Prime Video’s Kevin Can F*** Himself critiques the sitcom format and Netflix has a new thriller Clickbait. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s...
TV Seriespurewow.com

This Twisty Thriller Just Became the #1 Show on Netflix

If you find yourself constantly searching for the next Gone Girl or a show like Behind Her Eyes that will leave you guessing until the last minute, then you've come to the right place. The newest series to hit #1 on Netflix is Clickbait, and this looks a psychological thriller...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Jay Duplass on the Netflix ‘Cancel Culture’ Dramedy ‘The Chair’: ‘We Knew It Would Be Dangerous’

Jay Duplass is the raging id at the center of “The Chair,” a new Netflix miniseries about an English professor who makes a tasteless joke that lands him in the middle of a massive social-media fueled controversy. His actions also threaten his budding romance with the department’s chair, Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh), who also happens to be the first woman of color to lead the English faculty, and imperils her efforts to shake up a teaching staff that’s old, white, and out-of-touch. Duplass, who first made a name for himself behind-the-camera as one half of a bootstrapping filmmaking duo with his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy