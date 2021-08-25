SLA Digital Help DEVCO Reach More Customers in the Middle East with Carrier Billing

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions today announced its Hong Kong Subsidiary, TPT Asia, has signed an initial $240K USD per year Telecommunications Services contract christening the division. The contract covers a Submarine Data transport system that will provide 200G of data service between Hong Kong and Singapore. The Hong Kong Fiber contract will be the first of what the company anticipates will be a series of contracts and was delayed due to the global pandemic. The company will continue to work to secure additional work to expand its Submarine Fiber Optic telecommunications services throughout the region.