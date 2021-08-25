Army Corps of Engineers monitoring Lac qui Parle reservoir level

Effective: 2021-08-20 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Minnesota. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac Qui Parle; Swift A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lac qui Parle, northwestern Chippewa and eastern Swift Counties through 545 PM CDT At 504 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Milan, or 11 miles northwest of Montevideo, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Benson and Lake Hassel. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 30 and 53. U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 30 and 38, and near mile marker 40. U.S. Highway 59 near mile marker 107. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH