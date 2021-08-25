Cancel
Clara City, MN

Grove City man, 82, injured in one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Clara City

tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 25—CLARA CITY — A Grove City man was injured Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on a wet road in Chippewa County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, Erwin Thedor Niehaus, 82, was driving westbound on Highway 23 in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle lost control and went into a ditch at mile post 126 in Rheiderland Township just east of Clara City.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

 

