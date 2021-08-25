Cardiff 0-2 Brighton: Jakub Moder and Andi Zeqiri strike as Graham Potter makes 11 changes from last Premier League tie but Seagulls still advance to round four of Carabao Cup
A much-changed Brighton side made it through to round four of the Carabao Cup by beating unbeaten Championship side Cardiff 2-0 in south Wales. Graham Potter made 11 changes from his regular Premier League side that won their first two games of the season - but his reserve side showed they had a winning touch from the off as Jakub Moder slotted home a one-on-one to give the Seagulls the lead.www.chatsports.com
