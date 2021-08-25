Cancel
Cardiff 0-2 Brighton: Jakub Moder and Andi Zeqiri strike as Graham Potter makes 11 changes from last Premier League tie but Seagulls still advance to round four of Carabao Cup

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA much-changed Brighton side made it through to round four of the Carabao Cup by beating unbeaten Championship side Cardiff 2-0 in south Wales. Graham Potter made 11 changes from his regular Premier League side that won their first two games of the season - but his reserve side showed they had a winning touch from the off as Jakub Moder slotted home a one-on-one to give the Seagulls the lead.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Andi Zeqiri
Person
Jakub Moder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff 0#Seagulls
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Life’s a beach for Adam Lallana under Brighton boss Graham Potter

Adam Lallana believes Graham Potter’s “different philosophy” could help extend his career. The 33-year-old midfielder has hailed Brighton boss Potter’s attitude towards wellbeing as crucial to the Seagulls’ Premier League chances this term. Lallana revealed Potter hands Brighton players the odd day off to keep them fresh, with the ex-Liverpool...
Premier League90min.com

Brighton predicted lineup vs Watford - Premier League

The tactical dexterity Brighton manager Graham Potter displayed during his side's victory over Burnley on the Premier League's opening weekend will be called upon again as the Seagulls host newly-promoted Watford on Saturday afternoon. Brighton were trailing less than two minutes into their 2021/22 campaign, but a change in formation...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Graham Potter insists no ‘magic formula’ behind Brighton’s perfect start

Graham Potter insists there is no magic formula to Brighton’s perfect start to the season.Brighton have returned two opening wins for the first time in their top-flight history, one of five teams with a 100 per cent record heading into the third round of Premier League action.Last season, it took until November 21 and the ninth game for Brighton to manage two league victories.“The performances were good last year for lots of periods, but the hardest thing about the game is scoring,” Brighton boss Potter said ahead of Saturday’s home game with Everton “You need a little bit of luck,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton boss Graham Potter admits Everton deserved their win

Brighton boss Graham Potter had no complaints after their defeat to Everton. Albion were dealt a sucker punch just before half-time when Demarai Gray put the visitors in the lead. That advantage was doubled 15 minutes after the restart when Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired in from the penalty spot to seal...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Dead-eye Dominic Calvert-Lewin finds his best form for Rafael Benitez as Everton earn impressive win at Brighton... leaving Seagulls boss Graham Potter to joke that he wants Harry Kane to give his side more bite up front

After a summer of speculation around the future of a certain Tottenham forward, it is easy to forget about another supreme English striker. Dominic Calvert-Lewin might not have topped the shopping list of Manchester City, but if he continues to score goals for fun it won't be long before Europe's elite take notice.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City have scored 108 GOALS in cup competitions since Crystal Palace last netted in the Carabao or FA Cup... with Vieira's men still looking for first cup goal in TWO AND A HALF YEARS!

Manchester City have netted on 108 occasions in their respective cup competitions since the last time Crystal Palace did so, it has been revealed. The south London outfit's misery in cup competitions continued on Tuesday night after their 1-0 defeat by Watford in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Newcastle 0-0 Burnley (3-4 on pens): Clarets progress to Carabao Cup third round on penalties

Wayne Hennessey was the hero as he denied Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron in a penalty shootout to edge Burnley past Newcastle and into the Carabao Cup third round. The Wales international had earlier produced fine stops from Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle and Javier Manquillo to ensure the game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes in front of a crowd of 30,082 at St James' Park.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Premier League clubs insist lower-league Carabao Cup opponents take Covid tests before second-round ties in bid to stop outbreak

Premier League clubs have insisted that their lower-league opponents in the Carabao Cup are tested for Covid-19 before this week’s second-round ties. There are eight games over the next two days between top-flight clubs and those in the EFL, whose players have not been tested for the virus unless they developed symptoms since returning for pre-season training in the summer.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Winners and losers from opening round of Premier League season

The first weekend of the new Premier League season had drama, shocks, comebacks and great goals. Reigning champions Manchester City lost at Tottenham while new boys Brentford and Watford were victorious. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the winners and losers from the opening round...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp and Tony Adams all starred in a two-legged 8-0 thrashing of Hartlepool the last time Arsenal played a League Cup second-round tie 26 years ago - when they gave away 3,000 free tickets to local schoolchildren!

Bruce Rioch knows a thing or two about being an Arsenal boss under pressure, but even he managed a moment in the sun in his only season in charge of the north London club. An 8-0 thrashing of Hartlepool in a two-legged affair was perhaps the highlight of what was otherwise a disappointing 1995-96 campaign for the Gunners, who finished fifth in the Premier League and were knocked out by Sheffield United in the third round of the FA Cup.

