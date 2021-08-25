Cardiff 0-2 Brighton: Jakub Moder and Andi Zeqiri strike as Graham Potter makes 11 changes from last Premier League tie but Seagulls still advance to round four of Carabao Cup

Graham Potter insists there is no magic formula to Brighton’s perfect start to the season.Brighton have returned two opening wins for the first time in their top-flight history, one of five teams with a 100 per cent record heading into the third round of Premier League action.Last season, it took until November 21 and the ninth game for Brighton to manage two league victories.“The performances were good last year for lots of periods, but the hardest thing about the game is scoring,” Brighton boss Potter said ahead of Saturday’s home game with Everton “You need a little bit of luck,...