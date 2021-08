Crystal Palace face Brentford on Saturday in a meeting of two new Premier League managers.Patrick Vieira took over at Selhurst Park this summer after spells with New York City FC and Nice in France, with this his first managerial job in the league he dominated with such distinction during his playing days with Arsenal.Thomas Frank, meanwhile, has brought Brentford up from the Championship, having been in charge of the Bees since 2018.He guided them to victory over Arsenal in their first match in the top flight last week, while Palace suffered defeat against Chelsea.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...