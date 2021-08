With 16 playable characters to choose from, Apex Legends has a deep roster, and every player has their own personal favorite. In a new video on YouTube, streamer Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff shared his picks for the top tier Legends in the game: Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Wraith, Octane, and Seer, with Rev "hanging on." Unfortunately, the streamer did not include every Legend on the list. Some Apex Legends fans might disagree with these rankings, but for those looking to find a new main, the tier list could be a big help! The video can be found at the top of this page.