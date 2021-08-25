Cancel
NRA cancels its annual meeting in Houston over Covid-19 concerns

By Kay Jones, Nicole Williams, CNN
(CNN) — The National Rifle Association (NRA) announced Tuesday it has canceled its 2021 annual meeting in Houston, citing the worsening Covid-19 situation there. The NRA reached the "difficult decision" to call off the event after analysis of the "relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas," the association said in a statement. It said it consulted with medical professionals, local officials and many members before the final decision was made.

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

Judge rules against Florida governor's ban on mask mandates in schools. From CNN’s Leyla Santiago and Sara Weisfeldt in Miami. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in schools will not remain in place, Leon County’s 2nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Cooper ruled Friday. The court said that...
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

El Paso hospitals near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals are near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients, according to county judge Ricardo Samaniego. Samaniego, Senator Cesar Blanco, and State Board of Education District 1 Representative Georgina Perez issued a statement about the hospitals’ capacity, pledging to support school districts that require masks against Governor Abbott’s orders.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

NRA mocked after it’s forced to cancel AGM over Covid

The National Rifle Association has been mocked for cancelling its annual meeting because of Covid-19.The gun rights group announced that it would not longer be holding its AGM because of a surge in the virus in the host state of Texas.“We make this difficult decision after analysing relevant data regarding Covid-19 in Harris County, Texas. We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision,” the group said in a statement.“The NRA Annual Meeting welcomes tens of thousands of people, and involves many events, meetings, and social gatherings.”The...
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Public HealthRebel Yell

COVID-19 | NRA cancels annual congress

(Houston) America’s leading gun lobby, the National Rifle Association (NRA), announced Tuesday that it is canceling its grand annual convention over concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Posted on Aug 24, 2021 at 6:25 pm. The NRA took the move after several gun manufacturers raised concerns about the prospect of...
Charleston, WVWSAZ

W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WSAZ) — West Virginia’s largest private employer is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31 as virus cases continue to grow exponentially statewide. The mandate issued by the West Virginia University Health System applies to workers at its hospitals and clinics in...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Live in These States, the Delta Surge Could Be Ending Soon

The Delta variant is largely responsible for the current massive surge in COVID cases across the U.S. And while it may seem like there's no end in sight, experts predict the Delta surge will slow in some states sooner than others. After examining the trajectory of the variant in other countries that are further down the road than we are, infectious disease specialists are predicting what's to come and there's good news for one section of the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
EducationKIMT

How three school districts are defying state restrictions on mask mandates

The debate over masks in schools has reared its head once again with the new academic year, and a handful of states have taken steps to restrict local officials' ability to implement their own masking requirements, either through the governor's office or state legislatures. These restrictions -- made despite guidance...
EducationTri-City Herald

Parent rips face mask off teacher in confrontation at school, Texas district says

A teacher’s face mask worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 was ripped off by a parent days before the first day of school in Texas, according to a school official. A statement, titled “Creating An Oasis For Our Students,” provided insights into the return to school at Eanes Independent School District in Austin as well as details on unfortunate situations like the face mask incident. Eanes ISD is a K-12 school district.

