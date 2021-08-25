Cancel
Music

Lindsay Munroe On Her Second Children’s Album and Collaborating With Raffi

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsay Munroe after the release of her debut album I Am Kind, produced by the renowned children’s musician Raffi. We recently caught wind that she and Raffi are putting out a second album Frogs and Birds on August 27th. Ahead of its release, web services coordinator Nora Onanian sat down with Munroe to talk about everything from writing with neurodiverse kids and families in mind to the importance of radio programs like The Playground.

