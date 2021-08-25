Cancel
Saunders County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Saunders by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saunders A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 1123 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Prague, or 27 miles east of Columbus, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prague, Morse Bluff, Malmo, Bruno and Abie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

