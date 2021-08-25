Cancel
Video Games

Destiny 2: EDZ Ascendant Anchor and Parallax Trajectory locations guide

By Jason Rodriguez
pcinvasion.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParallax Trajectory is a new currency that’s been introduced in Destiny 2: Season of the Lost. You normally acquire it by killing mobs, finishing playlist activities, and earning season pass ranks. However, you’ll be able to obtain 30 of these whenever you pick up Ascendant Anchors. These materials are actually very important as they’re needed for the weekly challenges and Wayfinder’s Compass upgrades. Mind you, one of the weekly challenges right now, “Ascendant Ballast I,” tasks you with finding 20 Ascendant Anchors in patrol zones, as well as another 10 in the Shattered Realm. In any case, here’s our Destiny 2: Season of the Lost guide to help you find the Ascendant Anchors in the EDZ, specifically those in Trostland, Winding Cove, the Gulch, the Sludge, and Sunken Isles.

