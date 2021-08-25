Is a Texas Republican politician’s vaccine denialism responsible for his own death? Here’s how the left and right fueled a partisan firestorm
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. When H. Scott Apley died at 45 of covid-19, he became a face of vaccine refusal by the political right. A GoFundMe drive for his wife and baby son drew scorn as the Dickinson City Council member’s social media posts circulated.geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 0