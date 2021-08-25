Part 1: Viewpoint — ‘Misguided and counterproductive’: Why the world needs to scrap the Cartagena Safety Protocol guiding the global regulation of GMOs and gene edited crops
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. According to a long-time and widespread scientific consensus, agri-food biotechnology regulation should focus on the risks and benefits of each agricultural product, without any pointless reference to the biotech processes used to create new cultivars, animals or microorganisms. Instead, most regulations of so-called “Genetically Modified Organisms” wrongly imply that such ill-defined bunch of products (mostly crops) hide an inherent, peculiar risk for the environment and human/animal health.geneticliteracyproject.org
