Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Part 1: Viewpoint — ‘Misguided and counterproductive’: Why the world needs to scrap the Cartagena Safety Protocol guiding the global regulation of GMOs and gene edited crops

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. According to a long-time and widespread scientific consensus, agri-food biotechnology regulation should focus on the risks and benefits of each agricultural product, without any pointless reference to the biotech processes used to create new cultivars, animals or microorganisms. Instead, most regulations of so-called “Genetically Modified Organisms” wrongly imply that such ill-defined bunch of products (mostly crops) hide an inherent, peculiar risk for the environment and human/animal health.

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Cartagena#Gm#Washington Dc#Glp#Convention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Report looks at how non-EU nations handle novel foods, GMOs

A report has shown how the regulation of novel foods and genetically modified organisms is different around the world. Research published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) looked at international regulations on genetically modified and novel foods and how they differ from requirements in the United Kingdom. Novel foods and...
United Nationspv-magazine.com

Popularity of research paper indicates thirst for AI solutions to fight climate change

In 2019, the organization Climate Change AI (CCAI) published a 100-page research paper entitled Tackling Climate Change with Machine Learning. The report detailed myriad ways in which artificial intelligence (AI) can help accelerate climate action, including detecting foliage growth across power line infrastructure; providing highly accurate and localized weather forecasts; and boosting the speed of algorithms to optimize electricity supply and demand.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Global supply chain reaching ‘a critical moment in time’

Headlines on China’s port problems dominate the news cycle, but the ripple effects of the delta variant expand way beyond the Middle Kingdom. Trade is a global network and only works efficiently when all participants are healthy and cooperative. The U.S./China trade war ignited the U.S./Asia supply chain expansion. The ravages of the delta variant, however, have destroyed this “diversification.”
Food Safetygeneticliteracyproject.org

GMOs and gene edited foods face novel and sometimes conflicting regulations around the world. This study compares EU’s shut-down restrictions with 6 countries

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Novel foods and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are subject to a large variation in regulatory approaches around the world, with some countries being more open to the cultivation and use of GMOs and new or novel substances, whilst others take a more cautious approach and have specifically developed regulatory frameworks to control the placement of such products on their markets. In addition, there are varying definitions and classifications applied across different parts of the world to both categories.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Kenya’s first crop of GMO Bt insect-resistant cotton ready for harvest

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. After waiting for nearly two decades for the commercialisation of BT cotton, there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel, as the farmers prepare for the harvest before the end of the year.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Part 3: ‘Fallacious and wrongheaded’ — The Cartagena Protocol’s categorization of ‘living products’ of agricultural biotechnology as GMOs was a ‘nonsensical’ blunder that disrupted technological innovation and trade

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Ten years after the coming into force of the Cartagena Protocol, its own supporters noted that effective implementation was fragmentary and lacking, with a tendency to dedicate increasingly less attention and resources on the part of the signatories (Hurtado 2013), many of whom “still do not have the necessary capacity in place at the national level to implement the Protocol. And they appear to have no prospects for developing it in the foreseeable future.” (Komen 2012, p. 82) This has not prevented investing (wasting!) time and resources to add further rules.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

A parasite is targeting bananas crops around the world — but African scientists are using CRISPR to stop it

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. All the cultivated banana varieties are susceptible to diseases — and Banana xanthomonas wilt (BXW) is particularly problematic. BXW is a bacterial disease that has emerged as one of the largest threats to bananas. Overall economic losses from the disease were estimated at US$ 2–8 billion over a decade.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Anti-GMO groups peddle anti-biotech propaganda in attempt to discredit NY Times’ endorsement of safe and effective crop biotechnology

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Things may be changing, though. The paper recently published an excellent essay, Learning to Love G.M.O.s, by University of California, Berkeley, journalism professor Jennifer Kahn. Kahn offered a balanced analysis of the years-long debate over genetically engineered crops, appropriately summarizing the science while considering the reasonable questions consumers had about these misunderstood plants.
Electronicstechacute.com

SiYi Intelligence Completes Pre-A Financing Round, Building Global Intelligent Soft Robotic Rehabilitation System

Recently, one of the leading rehabilitation robot enterprises, SiYi Intelligence, completes a Pre-A financing round led by Tao Capital. It is reported that this round of financing is mainly used to accelerate the upgrade and expansion of stroke rehabilitation robotic products and accelerate the improvement of rehabilitation efficiency. Since established...
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

Commercialisation of GMOs in China

Andrew Sim and Alanna Rennie assess the regulatory state of play when it comes to GMOs in China, and offer manufacturers advice. GMOs are a hot societal topic within China. For a long time, China’s policy with respect to GMOs has been, “proactively research, cautiously promote, manage with order, and scientifically develop”. In 2009, the State Council approved a special science and technology fund of around $3 billion for research into new GMO varieties, with the objective to develop high quality varieties with intellectual property rights, that are disease resistant, high quality, high yielding and efficient, to support China’s sustainable agricultural development. What have been the developments since?
ChinaWorld Economic Forum

World Bank: Why we need a system-based approach to water

As a result of recent heatwaves and droughts across the world, water systems are struggling. This has major ramifications for economic sectors such as food and energy. A new approach is needed to mitigate these risks, write three experts from the World Bank. Over the last few weeks heatwaves and...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Earth Observation Big Service Market Is Booming Worldwide with Planet Labs, GAF, Eurosense, Descartes Labs, Premise

The Latest Released Worldwide Earth Observation Big Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Earth Observation Big Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Earth Observation Big Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as GAF, Eurosense, Planet Labs, Descartes Labs, Premise, Slingshot Aerospace, Azavea Inc, Orbital Insight & Ecometrica.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: World’s ‘well, wealthy and worried’ deny the science behind GMOs. Here’s why their opposition is so dangerous

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Well, the Wealthy, and the Worried are the folks who think they can afford to overlook the incredible benefits of GMOs. They are already healthy (or assume they are), possess enough money that they don’t have to fuss over the cost of food, and rarely know much about scientific evidence.
AgricultureNature.com

Risk of forced labour embedded in the US fruit and vegetable supply

Sustainable food consumption studies have largely focused on promoting human health within ecological limits. Less attention has been paid to social sustainability, in part because of limited data and models. Globally, agriculture has one of the highest incidences of forced labour, with exploitative conditions enabled by low margins, domestic labour scarcity, inadequate legal protections for workers and high labour requirements. Here we assess the forced labour risk embedded in the US retail supply of fruits and vegetables using distinct datasets and a new forced labour risk scoring method. We demonstrate that there is risk of forced labour in a broad set of fruit and vegetable commodities, with a small number of commodities accounting for a substantial fraction of total risk at the retail supply level. These findings signal potential trade-offs and synergies across dimensions of food system sustainability and the need for novel research approaches to develop evidence-based forced labour risk mitigation strategies.
AgricultureDaily Iberian

Gene regulates corn-root angle

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. – The discovery of a gene that regulates the angle of root growth in corn may enable the breeding of deeper-rooting crops. That would enhance corn’s ability to take up nitrogen, according to a team of researchers, led by Pennsylvania State University. The gene, called ZmCIPK15 –...
Agriculturegcaptain.com

NOAA Rebukes EU Fishing Laws And Bans IUU Vessels From US Ports

This month NOAA released the 2021 Biennial Report to Congress for illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing activities and bycatch of protected marine life on the high seas. In it, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reprimands several nations including the European Union for poor fishing regulation and says the worst offenders, starting with Mexican fishing vessels, will be denied entry into U.S. ports. Mexico could also face import restrictions on fish and fish products.
AgricultureRetraction Watch

Authors crop estimate that was off by a factor of 60 — or $3 trillion

A paper that tried to estimate the cost of invasive species to farming in Africa has been corrected because the researchers made a pair of errors that dramatically inflated their calculations. One mistake led the group, from Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ghana and Kenya, to overstate the cost to African...

Comments / 0

Community Policy