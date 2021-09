Chad Lee Stahl was born on December 14, 1974, and was received into Heaven on August 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Amy Stahl; two daughters, Emily and Erin Prater; and loyal companion Deacon. Chad was the son of Barry (Deb) Stahl and Penny (Brad) Bibbins who also survive as well as many sisters and brothers; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandma Yother, grandpa Bibbins, and his brother, Blake.