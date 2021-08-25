Alzheimer’s is almost impossible to treat. Now there are treatments drawing on brain waves and protein tangles in the pipeline beyond the focus on sticky amyloid plaques
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Immune cells, toxic protein tangles and brain waves are among the targets of future Alzheimer’s treatments, scientists say. These approaches are noteworthy because they do not directly attack...geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 0