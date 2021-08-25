Cancel
Basketball

Arizona Basketball set to hire former UNC assistant, Steve Robinson

By Eric Townsend
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRounding out their coaching staff for 2021-22, Arizona Basketball is set to hire former North Carolina assistant coach, Steve Robinson. The 2021-22 Arizona Basketball season is nearly here, and it has been a busy couple of weeks for Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats. Just days after hiring Riccardo Fois as an assistant head coach, Arizona has found their next assistant coach to fill the final spot, this time it is Steve Robinson.

