Arizona Basketball set to hire former UNC assistant, Steve Robinson

Kaleb Glenn, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Louisville (Ky.) Male School tells On3 he is down to four schools – Tennessee, Texas A&M, Louisville, and Indiana. Glenn has taken unofficial visits to both Louisville and Indiana. He’s also set three official visits. He’ll be at Louisville on Sept. 18, Indiana on Oct. 2nd, and Texas A&M on Oct. 8-10. Glenn also had an official visit set up for Tennessee on Sept. 11 but it will have to be rescheduled due to him having to take the ACT that day.