Arizona Basketball set to hire former UNC assistant, Steve Robinson
Rounding out their coaching staff for 2021-22, Arizona Basketball is set to hire former North Carolina assistant coach, Steve Robinson. The 2021-22 Arizona Basketball season is nearly here, and it has been a busy couple of weeks for Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats. Just days after hiring Riccardo Fois as an assistant head coach, Arizona has found their next assistant coach to fill the final spot, this time it is Steve Robinson.zonazealots.com
