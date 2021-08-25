EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean stocks fall, won weakens ahead of potential rate hike

* Taiwan stocks up for 3rd day, gains up to 1.1% * Malaysian equities extend gains to fourth day * Philippine peso & S.Korean won lead currency losses By Arundhati Dutta Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks fell on Wednesday and the won weakened ahead of a widely expected rate hike from the country's central bank, which would make it the first in Asia to do so in the pandemic era. Taiwan led other emerging Asian equities higher on positive U.S. vaccination news and as investors were less sure whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would announce a timetable for tapering stimulus at his Jackson Hole speech. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Korea to raise interest rates on Thursday, even as the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. South Korean stocks dropped up to 0.7% and the won weakened 0.3% against the dollar. "An earlier rate hike from the BOK than the Fed is expected to provide limited support for the KRW, given the weakening correlation between the KRW-USD rate gap," Ma Tieying and Philip Wee, analysts at DBS wrote in a note. The South Korean won is one of the worst performing currencies in Asia this year, having depreciated nearly 7% against the dollar, hurt mostly by outflows from foreign investors. "Bond inflows have remained steady and strong, as the risk-return profile of KTBs remains attractive to foreign investors – especially those from Europe and Japan, where yields are zero/negative," the note added. Malaysian equities extended gains to a fourth session and the ringgit strengthened 0.1% The ringgit's move was supported by China reporting zero COVID-19 cases and fading uncertainties over domestic politics after the appointment of new prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, analysts at Maybank said in a note. Other Asian currencies weakened, with the Philippine peso and the South Korean won leading losses. Thai stocks gained on statements from the finance minister that the country's fiscal position remained strong and it can raise its public debt ceiling if necessary. In Indonesia, stocks gained up to 0.7%, as the central bank said it expected inflation to be within its target range of 2% to 4% in 2021 and 2022. HIGHLIGHTS **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 6.9 basis points at 6.29% **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.3 basis points at 3.24% **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.7 basis points at 1.412% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0354 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.14 -5.95 <.N2 -0.1 0.97 25> China

EC> India +0.00 -1.52 <.NS 0.18 19.11 EI> Indonesi -0.10 -2.53 <.JK 0.47 2.33 a SE> Malaysia +0.09 -4.58 <.KL 0.60 -3.97 SE> Philippi -0.24 -4.21 <.PS 0.67 -5.83 nes I> S.Korea

11> Singapor -0.05 -2.51 <.ST 0.10 9.38 e I> Taiwan +0.03 +1.96 <.TW 1.02 15.32 II> Thailand +0.02 -8.92 <.SE 0.65 10.21 TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)