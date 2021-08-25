Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Montana State lineman Kyle Rygg hoping to break out like former teammate Justin Herbert

By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com
Posted by 
inForney.com
inForney.com
 6 days ago

When Justin Herbert made his NFL debut, his former high school teammate was stuck in limbo, wondering if he’d get to play a 2020-21 season. Montana State ultimately didn't play in the fall of 2020 or in the spring of 2021, relegating players like defensive lineman Kyle Rygg to limited practices and workouts filled with masks and social distancing. Rygg not only watched anonymous players enjoy games last season, he watched his former teammate, Herbert, put together one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history.

www.inforney.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Wyoming State
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Montana State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Choate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sheldon High School#The Oregon Ducks#The Los Angeles Chargers#Msu#Portland State#Bobcats#Big Sky#Fbs#Daniel And Amandre#Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
inForney.com

Vaccinated Aaron Rodgers: NFL’s COVID-19 situation ‘continue to evolve as we get into the season’

GREEN BAY — Several NFL quarterbacks have made headlines in recent weeks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. From Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill testing positive after reluctantly getting vaccinated because of the league’s restrictive rules for unvaccinated players; to New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton returning to practice after time on the COVID-19 reserve list while the team is reportedly frustrated with his unwillingness to be vaccinated; to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who blamed the arrangement in the team’s quarterback room for him being deemed a close contact early in camp.
Lancaster, CAPosted by
inForney.com

Montana State lineman Taylor Tuiasosopo aims to give back to 'second home' with strong final season

Before Taylor Tuiasosopo got a football scholarship offer from Montana State, he barely knew Montana existed. Tuiasosopo grew up in Lancaster, California, a town about 70 miles north of Los Angeles. He owned almost zero pairs of pants. He never saw snow during his childhood. He was used to the infamous LA traffic that was sometimes so bad, he put his car in park on the congested freeway.
Boise, IDPosted by
inForney.com

Hank Bachmeier named Boise State's starting quarterback

BOISE — What appeared likely for several days became official Friday: Hank Bachmeier is Boise State's starting quarterback. Boise State coach Andy Avalos made the announcement Friday afternoon while holding a virtual press conference with reporters on Zoom. The Broncos held their second scrimmage of fall camp earlier in the...
NFLPosted by
inForney.com

For James Morgan, Green Bay homecoming to face Packers is ‘going to be awesome’

GREEN BAY — In an alternate football universe, one where the Green Bay Packers didn’t use their 2020 first-round draft pick on quarterback Jordan Love — the first domino in a chain reaction that led to Aaron Rodgers doubting he’d spend his entire NFL career with the team that drafted him — maybe James Morgan isn’t playing at Lambeau Field on Saturday as a visitor.
SportsPosted by
inForney.com

Team Black ousts Team Gold in annual scrimmage

Missouri volleyball's annual Black & Gold scrimmage saw Team Black take a 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 sweep over Team Gold. Junior Anna Dixon had a team-high 14 kills for Team Black while adding five blocks and eight digs. Freshman Addison Lyon led in assists with 37. Fellow freshmen Kayla Burbage and Kaylee Cox registered 11 and nine kills, respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy