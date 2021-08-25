Beyond inter-conference scheduling and playoff expansion, here’s what the ‘historic’ Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC alliance actually means
On Tuesday, the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC announced an inter-conference alliance. But beyond dubbing it “historic,” specifics were scarce. This collaboration on “the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling” — to quote a performative news release — was unanimously supported by the presidents, chancellors and athletic directors at all 41 institutions, obviously including Washington and Washington State.www.wenatcheeworld.com
Comments / 0