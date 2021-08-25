‘Climate beneficial food’: Here’s the skinny on the emerging movement to better align agriculture with sustainable production
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. From complex labels to opaque sourcing and unclear carbon impact, 6 in 10 consumers say it is hard to know if the food choices they make are environmentally sustainable; of those, 63% say it would have a greater influence on their choices if it were easier.geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 1