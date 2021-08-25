Synthetic biology in space: Mushrooms could be used to build extraterrestrial habitats
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In a new “astromycological” venture launched in conjunction with NASA, [Paul] Stamets and various research teams are studying how fungi can be leveraged to build extraterrestrial habitats and perhaps someday even terraform planets.geneticliteracyproject.org
