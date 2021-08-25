Synthetic biology in space: Mushrooms could be used to build extraterrestrial habitats

Anyone who has spent even a small amount of time outdoors is likely to have noticed that, for all its randomness and chaos, the natural world actually contains quite a bit of order. Explore the shallows along a beach and you’ll find the elegant, logarithmic spirals that make up sea shells. Wander through a forest and the hypnotic patterns woven into spiderwebs will beguile you and the insects that fly into them. Even the simplest plant and tree leaves contain impressively intricate vascular networks to move nutrients around.